Now You See Me 3 to bring back the original cast

While Lionsgate has already missed the perfect opportunity to name the third Now You See Me film Now You 3 Me, the production giant has not missed the chance to bring back the cast of stars and characters that made up the first film.

This has been confirmed by Discussing Film as part of their attendance at CinemaCon 2024, who state simply that "Now You See Me 3, directed by Ruben Fleischer, starring the original cast with a new generation of magician thieves."

This will mean that we can look forward to not just Jesse Eisenberg in this film, but also Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, and potentially even some other faces from the initial outing, such as Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Melanie Laurent, and so forth.

There is no release window currently attached to Now You See Me 3, but it does seem likely that it will debut next year.