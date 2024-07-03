Now You See Me 3 premieres in November 2025

It certainly took a long time to get everything in place for a third Now You See Me movie starring The Four Horsemen, but in recent months everything has fallen into place. Just a few months ago, one of the main actors, Jesse Eisenberg, said that filming is expected to start this year, and today's news leads us to believe that it will happen soon.

Lionsgate announces that Now You See Me 3 will premiere on November 14 next year, and given that the rule of thumb is that a movie needs about 18 months from start of shooting to release, filming should start very soon. And as soon as that happens, we'll have a lot more details about what's in store, who's in it and where on earth the magic tricks will be performed.