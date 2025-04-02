Now You See Me 3 officially titled and given November premiere date

As part of its CinemaCon presentation, Lionsgate has revealed the premiere date and the official title of the upcoming third instalment into the Now You See Me series.

Set to be dubbed Now You See Me: Now You Don't, this film will open in cinemas on November 14 and will see much of the original cast returning to their respective roles, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, and Morgan Freeman. The cast will be bolstered by Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

Otherwise, Lionsgate also confirmed that Now You See Me: Now You Don't won't nearly be the end of the franchise as a fourth film has also been greenlit and promised. All that we know about this film right now, according to Variety, is that director Ruben Fleischer will return for it.

Are you excited for more Now You See Me?