Now You See Me 3 is going ahead at Lionsgate

If you've noticed your life has been severely lacking some magic, then Lionsgate has some good news for you. Because Screen Daily reports that the production company has officially greenlit and decided to move ahead with a third Now You See Me film.

The movie, which is said to already feature a screenplay draft, will see Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Morgan Freeman back in their respective roles. There is no mention as to whether Dave Franco or Lizzy Kaplan, from Now You See Me 2, will be back for this third outing, but we are told that Jurnee Smollett and Isabel May will be appearing this time. The film will once again follow the Horsemen as they use their illusion prowess to heist and steal from the rich and powerful.

The movie is being written by Michael Leslie, and sees Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen producing, while Ruben Fleischer will team up with Eisenberg and Harrelson again to direct. Lionsgate is said to be fast-tracking production of the film, and intending to start in the first quarter of 2024.