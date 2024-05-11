English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Now you can try Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden completely free

The new demo contains the entire first mission.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment have now released a free demo for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The demo contains the entire first mission, and if you complete it, you will be able to continue with your save file if you choose to purchase the full game.

We think you should consider trying this ghost hunting adventure. We gave Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden a 9 in our review when it was released in February. It's a pretty straightforward action role-playing game, but also a really beautiful journey and a really good story about how far you're willing to go and how much you're willing to sacrifice of your own beliefs to save the one you love.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Related texts

0
Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenScore

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Don't Nod's latest effort sees the French company once again flexing its narrative skills in an adventure that feels very God of War-esque.



Loading next content