Now you can try Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden completely free

Don't Nod and Focus Entertainment have now released a free demo for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The demo contains the entire first mission, and if you complete it, you will be able to continue with your save file if you choose to purchase the full game.

We think you should consider trying this ghost hunting adventure. We gave Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden a 9 in our review when it was released in February. It's a pretty straightforward action role-playing game, but also a really beautiful journey and a really good story about how far you're willing to go and how much you're willing to sacrifice of your own beliefs to save the one you love.