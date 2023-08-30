Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Now you can stream Indiana Jones' last adventure from the comfort of your home

The fifth film is available now on digital.

HQ

If you never got around to visiting a movie theater to experience Indiana Jones' last stand in The Dial of Destiny, you finally have the opportunity to do so from the comfort of your couch. As of tonight, the movie is available for digital purchase on most of the major platforms, including Apple TV, Microsoft and more. You can read the synopsis for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.

Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Will you take the opportunity to watch it now that it is available for digital purchase?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

