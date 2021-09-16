Now you can sign in to your Xbox account without a password

HQ

Using passwords on the internet is about as old as the internet itself. Unfortunately, it is something that is fairly easy to bypass as so many passwords have leaked online over the years, with brute force techniques getting better.

You can easily check to see if your mail or social media accounts have been compromised with the cybersecurity software company Avast's Hack Check tool, and we think quite a few of you will end up being negatively surprised. Well, the passwords might be something for the digital garbage dump going forward.

Microsoft has now made it possible for people with Microsoft accounts to simply get rid of passwords completely. Instead, you use the Microsoft Authenticator smartphone app for a more secure login. This works for all Microsoft consumer products, which includes both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

The Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had this to say about this pretty big step on Twitter:

"The future of security is passwordless. Beginning today, we're making this vision a reality for consumers with a Microsoft account."

Microsoft's corporate vice president Vasu Jakkal ads why this a is necessary development:

"There are a whopping 579 password attacks every second. Passwordless authentication is one of the simplest and most effective tools available to protect your accounts. We're proud to lead the way to a safer, passwordless future."

Would you like to get rid of your passwords, or do you prefer that solution regardless?

