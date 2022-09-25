Now you can raise your own Grogu

HQ

Baby Yoda, or Grogu as it is properly named, will likely not be back on our screens until 2023, when Season 3 of The Mandalorian arrives, but that doesn't mean you can't get your fill of the adorable little green creature. And this is because Bandai Namco has announced that it has teamed up with LucasFilm to create a set of Grogu Tamagotchis.

Coming as part of the Tamagotchi Nano collection, the device will allow you to develop Grogu into one of 12 different appearances as you continue to nurture it, and likewise, each system will come with two mini-games that you can play at any time. It's also added that the Tamagotchis will not need Wi-Fi to operate, will feature special visiting guests every hour, and is designed for anyone aged eight or older.

There's no actual mention as to when the Tamagotchis will be available, but we are told that they will be around for pre-order soon, which suggests that they could be aiming for a release around when The Mandalorian returns on Disney+ in February 2023.