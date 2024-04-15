Now you can play World of Warcraft in VR

HQ

After years of development, Blizzard's massive online role-playing game can now be experienced with your own eyes in VR. This is thanks to a new unofficial mod, created by the duo Streetrat & Marculu from the Flat2VR group, which has made the huge world of World of Warcraft available to those who want to increase immersion and further stretch the boundaries between the player and the game. However, the mod has its limitations and can currently only be run with patch 3.3.5a (the last one released for Wrath of the Lich King) and the creators write on their website that there are currently no plans for further development of the project.

The VR mode can be played in both first and third person, allowing you to truly see the landscape of Azeroth through your character's eyes. The mod also has support for motion controls and a VR-friendly user interface. If this sounds like something for you, we suggest you head over to their website för to read more and download the pack for your own use.

Time to take your World of Warcraft gaming to the next level?