What is this nonsensical Doom stuff? Well, Swedish Husqvarna has made it possible for you to play Doom (1993) on your Automower, which they've just announced as a major new feature at DreamHack.

If you're wondering how this works, we can tell you that you use the main knob to steer and shoot while the start and stop buttons handle strafing and door opening. Smooth, right? You can check out the official trailer here.