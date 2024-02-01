Now you can play Doom on stomach bacteria

HQ

Yeah, science! Finally, Doom is playable on a long-ignored and often overlooked platform, stomach bacteria. Sure, the resolution leaves a bit to be desired with its modest 32 x 38 pixels, and generating a single frame takes about nine hours to construct. But you can't help but be impressed by the craftsmanship and research behind it.

According to Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the researchers behind the project have mixed proteins with the stomach bacteria that allow them to re-emit light, thus simulating pixels. Furthermore, they also clarify that (as most people probably realise) the gut bacteria itself does not run the game, but rather assumes the role of a tiny screen.

If you add in the amount of time it takes for the bacteria to light up and then return to its neutral state, i.e. create a frame - this means that it would take about 600 years to play Doom from start to finish on stomach bacteria. So, you really need to equip yourself with some patience to take on this challenge.