Now you can play a pixelated tribute to the history of Half-Life

Lambda Generation is the name of the two-dimensional, home-made, pixelated game that lets you as a Freeman fan run through the game series' long history, including Gordon's first day at his job as a Black Mesa scientist and all the way to the VR game Alyx. Click here to try it out!

"HAPPY 25TH BIRTHDAY HALF-LIFE! To celebrate, we've launched the LambdaGeneration Half-Life 25th Anniversary Adventure! Explore Valve's legacy, from Half-Life 1 to Alyx. Featuring *the* voice of Dr. Isaac Kleiner - Harry S. Robins!"