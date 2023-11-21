Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Half-Life

Now you can play a pixelated tribute to the history of Half-Life

You can run from Gordon Freeman's first day as a scientist to the events of Half-Life: Alyx.

HQ

Lambda Generation is the name of the two-dimensional, home-made, pixelated game that lets you as a Freeman fan run through the game series' long history, including Gordon's first day at his job as a Black Mesa scientist and all the way to the VR game Alyx. Click here to try it out!

"HAPPY 25TH BIRTHDAY HALF-LIFE! To celebrate, we've launched the LambdaGeneration Half-Life 25th Anniversary Adventure! Explore Valve's legacy, from Half-Life 1 to Alyx. Featuring *the* voice of Dr. Isaac Kleiner - Harry S. Robins!"

Half-Life

