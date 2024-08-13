Now you can listen to 118 songs from Baten Kaitos online

Dansk
Need a little more Baten Kaitos in your life? Boot up your favourite music app and there's a chance the soundtracks from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos: Origins are there.
Namely, 118 songs from these two games are available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. In addition, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster was released last year for PC and Switch.