Now you can listen to 118 songs from Baten Kaitos online

Check the songs out on Apple Music, Spotify, and other competing services.

Need a little more Baten Kaitos in your life? Boot up your favourite music app and there's a chance the soundtracks from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos: Origins are there.

Namely, 118 songs from these two games are available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. In addition, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster was released last year for PC and Switch.

