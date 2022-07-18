Now you can (kind of) play the Halo Infinite campaign with your friends

HQ

The fact that Halo Infinite lacked co-op support at launch was a big disappointment to many, and while the campaign was entertaining to play through in solitude, it would have been nicer to have the option to bring a friend or two along for the ride towards the end credits.

Fortunately, however, the problem will soon be solved as developer 343 Industries has begun rolling out the beta version of the co-op mode. In the new add-on, we'll be able to play with up to three friends, and it also supports cross-play between all Xbox versions. Progress will be saved separately so you can pick up where you left off even when playing on your own. The only crux is that you currently have to be a so-called Xbox Insider to play, but we expect the general public to get connected in the near future.