Now you can explore Brazil in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

World Update XIX has landed, which now makes it possible to explore Brazil and its northern neighbours-Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana-from the air. In total, 75 new points of interest are introduced in the update, along with four cities and seven airports. Of course, it's all complemented by brand new missions, including the chance to fly a helicopter in Brazil, race an F/A-18 over Rio de Janeiro and cruise between mountain peaks in an L-39.

The official website of the game describes World Update XIX as follows:

"Brazil and its northern bordering countries of Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana are home to some of the planet's most spectacular sights and ecosystems. The region encompasses much of the vast Amazon Basin, Caribbean and Atlantic coastlines, and modern cities. World Update XIX invites you to explore these diverse regions, reproduced in exquisite detail."

Check out the trailer below. The update is available to download for Steam and Xbox Series at no extra cost.