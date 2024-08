HQ

The Green Goblin certainly never looked anything like the comic book version of Spider-Man from 2002 or Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his mask has become so iconic that many still consider this his best look. Now you can look like the Goblin yourself and throw grenades that look exactly like the films, thanks to Hasbro. This autumn, they're releasing a mask and grenades that look just like they're supposed to and that every nerd just has to own. Perfect for Halloween!