news
Halo Infinite

Now you can buy official Halo tableware

Why not eat your Xmas meal like Master Chief?

HQ

If you really, really love Halo and think a Master Chief on your nerd altar or on a t-shirt are too wimpy of a way to communicate your love, then the Xbox Gear Shop has a slightly more hardcore option for you.

They're selling a complete Halo stoneware dinner set, which includes two dinner plates (27 centimetres), two salad plates (20.5 centimetres), two soup bowls (15.2 centimetres) and two mugs (41 centilitres). This can be yours for €58.95 / £50.95 and Xbox Gear Shop promises you will get them during the first half of December so you can consume your Christmas dinner in style.

