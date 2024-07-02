Now you can buy all issues of The Boys for around £150

HQ

The fourth season of The Boys is chugging along on Prime Video but doesn't seem to be landing as well with viewers as the first three seasons.

If you've had your fill of the current season (or even if you like it), you might be interested in reading the comic book on which the TV show is based. The entire story consists of twelve volumes, and you can now buy them all digitally for just over £150.

All you have to do is head over to Humble Bundle and pay at least £0.78 to get access to the digital versions of the comics and to start reading.