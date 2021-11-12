Now you can build an even more stunning Xbox controller

HQ

As you probably know already, Microsoft has a service called Xbox Design Lab, which lets you build your own Xbox controllers with an almost infinite amount of options in colour combinations on buttons, triggers, D-Pad analog sticks and the actual plastic casing - which you can also get engraved.

The service temporarily closed when Xbox Series S/X launched, but opened again in June and since then, it has been fleshed out with new tools and colours. And now a whole lot more has been added, as revealed on Xbox Wire. This has been added:

• Black rubberized grips available on both the back case and side grips for added comfort and control

• 19 new metallic finish colors for D-Pads and Triggers including: Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold

• 3 new color options for controller parts

- Introducing Dragonfly Blue

- Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green providing a richer earth color

- Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green bringing this in line with the iconic Xbox color

• New "Inspired by" controller designs from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Riders Republic to get your customization journey started

Head over to Xbox Design Lab to design your own controller with the colours, finish, grips and engraving you prefer.