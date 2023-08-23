Now you can bet money on the next Mario voice actor

HQ

One of the biggest and saddest news of the week is that voice actor Charles Martinet has left what he was put on earth to do, namely give Mario a voice. Starting with the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we will get to hear Mario speak with a new voice, although it has not yet been revealed who it is behind it.

And now betting companies are in full swing with betting on who will play Mario, GoNintendo reports. If the Bovada lists are to be believed, Al Pacino or Pete Davidson are more likely to get the role than Seth MacFarlane, while Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson) and Chris Pratt are considered safe bets.

Do you think a celebrity or an unknown person will end up playing the voice of Mario, and do you have someone in mind you would like to bet some gold coins on?