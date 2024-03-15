Now you can actually wield Ranni's sword from Elden Ring

HQ

For all those who cannot get enough of all the sword swinging in Elden Ring, there is now the chance to continue the sword swinging in your own living room as a replica of one of the game's greatswords is available to bring home if you happen to have around 500 dollars burning in your pocket.

And it's not just any sword, but The Dark Moon Greatsword, which you can get as a reward in one of the missions linked to the Witch Ranni. Behind the replica is the company Panda Studios, which is selling the sword for $459, but this does not include shipping and tax. And if I may say so myself, they have really managed to recreate the sword to its greatness, from the engraved leaves on the blade down to recreating the bluish colour that the sword in the game gets when it is charged.

The sword comes in two different designs, a regular one for those who like to Cosplay and a wall-mounted one for those who just want it as an ornament in their mancave. The sword is now available for pre-order on We Are Anime Collector's website and will ship out in the third or fourth quarter of this year. So if your girlfriend is already whining that you play too many video games or have too many ridiculous plastic figures on your shelves, you can always surprise her with a new ornament for your apartment. This will be the icing on the cake above the TV.

Below you can take a look at how they make the sword in question: