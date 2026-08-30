Now we've had a soulslike where you play as a dinosaur, a new soulslike sees you play as a dog

Big dogs or wolves with swords in their mouths. Dark Souls has done it, Pokémon has done it, but Stray Dog: Nobody Cares is focusing on this idea in a much deeper sense, by having the dog with a sword in its mouth be our main hero.

As per Kotaku, Stray Dog: Nobody Cares comes from the soulslike enthusiasts over at Parry Frames Studio. It sees you play as a stray dog saved by a knight, who must travel through a tainted fantasy world in order to save its disgraced master.

The game cites Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as a key inspiration. Rather than build our dog to play however we want, it seems we'll all be on the same playing field, relying on stealth kills, as well as well-timed parries in order to defeat the hordes of foes that stand between our dog and its master. There's no release date yet for Stray Dog: Nobody Cares, but we're bound to see more soon.