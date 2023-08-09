Now we know who will play the villain in Deadpool 3 (it's a real psychopath)

HQ

Although the actors/scriptwriters strike has halted filming of the upcoming Deadpool 3, rumours and information about the included characters continue to emerge. We've known for a couple of weeks that The Crown star Emma Corrin will play the main villain, but we only now have an idea which villain (from the comic books) it is and it's none other than Cassandra Nova, Professor X's evil twin sister.

If you read about Nova's "origin story", it appears that she is also one of Marvel's cruelest characters. She was an identical twin in the womb with Charles Xavier and while his foetus tried to eat her sister's egg, she survived out of sheer malice inside Charles' body and escaped via a blood sample to clone her own villainous body and then take revenge on her horrible brother. A completely typical sibling rivalry.

Deadpool 3 will hit cinemas on the 3rd of May next year and from what we've been told, Deadpool will be assisted by Logan to fight Nova.