Now we know who will play Clayface in the titular horror movie

One of the more unexpected DC projects is the upcoming Clayface, based on the DC villain with the same name. The movie is written by horror veteran Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher), who himself approached DC movie boss James Gunn and described it as a dream project.

The movie will be more like a horror film with elements of thriller and tragedy, rather than a typical superhero flick, and will be directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil). Now Gunn announces via Bluesky that the role of Clayface has been cast, and the young Welshman Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, Suspicion) has been given the honor.

We don't know when Clayface will premiere yet, but given that the film hasn't even started shooting and probably requires a lot of post-processing for effects, we shouldn't expect it to hit theaters until 2027.