Now we know who Giancarlo Esposito is playing in Captain America: Brave New World

Among the news bombs from the Marvel panel during San Diego Comic-Con, a significantly smaller, significantly more obscure lump of information was also dropped in the form of Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito's mysterious role in the upcoming Captain America sequel Brave New World. Esposito plays none other than... Sidewinder!

Wait, who exactly is Sidewinder? As per Screen Rant, the antagonist's real name is Seth Voelker and is the leader of a group called the Serpent Society. Voelker, who usually dresses in a snake suit, possesses a magical cloak that allows him to teleport, but it remains to be seen how down-to-earth the character actually becomes in Brave New World.

For those who were wondering, that mystery is now solved. Brave New World will premiere in February next year, how excited are you to see Esposito in the new Captain America film?