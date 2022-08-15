Now we know which console won the last generation

HQ

Before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S), we had PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As time went on, it became pretty clear that the winner in terms of sales was PlayStation 4. Microsoft stopped releasing sales numbers of its consoles at some point, so we never got to know the real winner. Until now, and it wasn't a tight race.

Lately Sony and Microsoft have been against each other when it comes to Microsoft's intention to buy Activision Blizzard. This debacle has been followed in public in Brazil by Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). We have lately heard several revelations from South America, and here we are again.

According to court documents, PlayStation 4 sold "twice as many" units compared to Xbox One. According to Sony, PlayStation 4 sold 117.2 million units in total. This would mean that the Xbox One sold around 50-60 million units in total, so it was not a tight race.

Furthermore, it is expected that Xbox will not outsell PlayStation even during this console generation in terms of unit sales.

