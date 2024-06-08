Now we know what formats Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on

Dansk
The other Fatal Fury news during Summer Game Fest was a look at the upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Unfortunately, we still didn't get a release date beyond the previously known "early 2025", but we did get confirmation on what formats we'll be able to play it on.
That's PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. In the trailer we also got to see a lot of fights and a bunch of fighters. And a mini-game where we have to smash beer bottles with our fists, because why not?