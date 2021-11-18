Now Tom Holland wants to play James Bond

HQ

There's been a lot of talk in recent months about who wants and will actually get the chance to play James Bond now that Craig is putting his license to kill on the shelf once and for all. The Rock, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy are all people who have been mentioned or expressed a strong interest in the role themselves. Now, somewhat surprisingly, we can also add Tom Holland's name to the mix because, according to work colleagues close to him, the actor talks constantly about how much he would like to try out the role of the British super-spy. Something he also expressed in a previous interview with Variety:

"I've got two roles coming up that I'm playing in the next few years that I'm really excited about, but I can't talk about them yet. But I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So, you know, I'm just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit."

What do you think, is Tom too young for the role or could he have been suitable as a slightly younger version of James Bond?