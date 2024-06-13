"Now they go in packs": Capcom details how open world and creature population will change player strategy in Monster Hunter: Wilds

HQ

Monster Hunter Wilds has unveiled a lot of new content in its appearances at recent summer events, including some glimpses of what we'll be able to enjoy from next year when the game launches.

But this shift from the large open areas of previous titles such as Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise to a huge, completely open world will be the cornerstone of the series' progress. We spoke to creative director Kaname Fujioka and series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto about this step forward, as they broke down how this and other new features will affect what players of the franchise thought they knew up until now.

"With Monster Hunter World, we were already trying to achieve a living breathing ecosystem feel for the game's fields", Fujioka starts. "We wanted to evolve that and push it even further with Monster Hunter Wilds, so as you've seen in our presentation, there are many more monsters on screen at the same time. They travel in packs or herds and that can have a great effect on the player strategy how they decide to approach situations."

In this approach, the main reference point now is the Seikret, the feathered creature that acts as a mount to move around the vast world and harass groups of monsters.

"You can mount this bird-like creature and of course you can control it and just travel around the map to get around faster but it also has an auto function where if you've got a quest target, it can lead you there directly automatically. It's gonna support you in lots of ways in the gameplay but I think this idea of you don't need to worry about where to go next is gonna take a lot of the stress out of that situation and let players focus on what they do best, which is hunting the monsters."

You can see Fujioka and Tsujimoto's answers in the full interview below, as well as read our first impressions after seeing an extended presentation of the game.