Now it's official: Nobuo Uematsu will participate in San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga in a concert panel

If you as a videogame fan still needed one more reason to justify your attendance to the San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga in two weeks time, besides this bunch of personalities from the world of comics, movies and videogames (including "Arnie" himself), you're going to love this. Just today it was made official (although the more astute ones already saw a slip in the official schedule a few weeks ago) where it was confirmed that Nobuo Uematsu, composer of some of the best soundtracks in the history of videogames, and eternally remembered for his music in the Final Fantasy franchise, will be attending and participating in the convention.

In a panel known as "Fantasy Melodies: Nobuo Uematsu. Stage reading and concert", the composer will take us by the hand and ear on a musical journey through his entire career, accompanied by voice actress and writer Rie Tozuka. The panel will be enlivened by fellow Spanish piano artist Elesky, and you can expect to hear many of the great tunes that shaped your childhood as a gamer.

The SDCC Málaga 2025 organisers add that "The presence of both guests is not only a tribute to the music of videogames, but also a celebration of how sound art can emote, narrate and connect with audiences." The panel will be held in FYCMA's Auditorium 1, at a time to be confirmed in the coming days.

Would you attend San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga just to hear Nobuo Uetmasu's concert?