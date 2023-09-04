Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Arcane (Netflix)

Now it's confirmed, the second season of Arcane will premiere next winter

League of Legends fans are preparing for late 2024.

The success of the League of Legends-based series Arcane was unexpected to say the least, and the acclaim from fans was as widespread as the praise from critics around the world. We have been waiting and hoping for a sequel, a second season, and now it has finally been confirmed after two years of waiting. In the winter of 2024, i.e. next year, the highly anticipated sequel will arrive as revealed during the Video V Vision conference where Tencent was present. Time to start the countdown, we are excited!

Are you interested in a second season of Arcane?

