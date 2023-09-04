Now it's confirmed, the second season of Arcane will premiere next winter

The success of the League of Legends-based series Arcane was unexpected to say the least, and the acclaim from fans was as widespread as the praise from critics around the world. We have been waiting and hoping for a sequel, a second season, and now it has finally been confirmed after two years of waiting. In the winter of 2024, i.e. next year, the highly anticipated sequel will arrive as revealed during the Video V Vision conference where Tencent was present. Time to start the countdown, we are excited!

Are you interested in a second season of Arcane?