"Now I can say it: he has treated me differently": Luka Modrić on Florentino Pérez

Luka Modrić has retired from Real Madrid. The announcement of his signing by AC Milan is imminent, but before that, the 39-year-old Croatian player conceded one final interview for Real Madrid's official media, remembering his career since he arrived in 2012. He has since played 597 matches, won 28 titles, scored 38 goals, and gave 73 assists.

"To be the player who has won the most titles at the greatest club in the history of football is something impressive. But it's not just that. There are other things too, like the affection of the people" he said, before talking about his relationship with club president Florentino Pérez.

"Now I can say it: he has treated me differently, he had a very special affection for me. And I think he showed it in my last match, because I had never seen the president cry before", explaining that he was the one who personally brought to the team, a signing from Tottenham that, by the time, many thought it wouldn't work.

"When I saw the pictures, that's when you realise that this person really loves you. I will be eternally grateful for everything he has done for me and my family."

While his final match was a disappointing 4-0 defeat against PSG, where he played 25 minutes as a substitute, manager Xabi Alonso is convinced "he won't be remembered" by that match. "I will be grateful for the rest of my life. I will always be a madridista", said Modric.