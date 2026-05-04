Now even an AI chatbot can run Doom

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AI chatbots can do different tasks, but can they run the original Doom from 1993? Yes, they can. As reported by Engadget A software engineer Chris Nager has made a playable Doom app that can launch inline within AI clients like ChatGPT and Claude.

In Nager's demo, he was able to play within the chatbots simply by typing "play Doom." If the game can't launch inline in a certain client, the app he built still provides a URL you can launch to play the classic shooter. Nager used Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source standard that enables LLMs to connect with external data sources and tools, to be able to make the game run inside the chatbots.

Making Doom run on different unexpected devices is not a new thing. We have seen Doom running on calculators, fridges, toasters, and even gut bacteria.

All of this begs the question: what devices are there left to run Doom on?