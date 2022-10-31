Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

November Xbox Games with Gold titles announced

And it's lacking heavy hitters again.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft has announced the games for November's Games with Gold and, as expected, there are no heavier hitters this time either.

This time, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can add Roman Empire RTS Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job to their libraries. The former will be available throughout November and Dead End Job will go live on November 16th and will be available until December 15th. Last month's game Bomber Crew will also be available until November 16th if you are interested in it.

Are you keen to play any of these titles?

November Xbox Games with Gold titles announced


Loading next content