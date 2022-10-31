November Xbox Games with Gold titles announced

HQ

Microsoft has announced the games for November's Games with Gold and, as expected, there are no heavier hitters this time either.

This time, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can add Roman Empire RTS Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job to their libraries. The former will be available throughout November and Dead End Job will go live on November 16th and will be available until December 15th. Last month's game Bomber Crew will also be available until November 16th if you are interested in it.

Are you keen to play any of these titles?