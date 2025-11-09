November international break: All (and final) World Cup qualifier games next week for UEFA

HQ

The final international break of the year is approaching: domestic leagues stop after this weekend as players are once again called up for their international duties, and this is a crucial one for many European players, as the World Cup qualifiers for UEFA end so far only one European team has mathematically qualified for World Cup 2026 in North America after the previous matchdays (England).

While other continents play friendlies, all eyes will be set in Europe between Thursday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 18, for the final two matchdays of the group stage. This is the schedule for international football next week:

Matchday 9

Thursday, November 13



Norway vs. Estonia: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Armenia vs. Hungary: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Azerbaijan vs. Iceland: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



England vs. Serbia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Moldova vs. Italy: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Ireland vs. Portugal: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



France vs. Ukraine: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Andorra vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Friday, November 14



Finland vs. Malta: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Croatia vs. Faroe Islands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Slovakia vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Luxembourg vs. Germany: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Gibraltar vs. Montenegro: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Poland vs. Netherlands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Saturday, November 15



Kazakhstan vs. Belgium: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Turkey vs. Bulgaria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Liechtenstein vs. Wales: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Georgia vs. Spain: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Cyprus vs. Austria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Denmark vs. Belarus: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Slovenia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Greece vs. Scotland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Switzerland vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Matchday 10

Sunday, November 16



Hungary vs. Ireland: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Portugal vs. Armenia: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT



Ukraine vs. Iceland : 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Azerbaijan vs. France: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Serbia vs. Latvia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Albania vs. England: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Italy vs. Norway: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Israel vs. Moldova: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Monday, November 17



Malta vs. Poland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Czechia vs. Gibraltar 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Netherlands vs. Lithuania 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Germany vs. Slovakia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Northern Ireland vs. Luxembourg 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Montenegro vs. Croatia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Tuesday, November 18



Romania vs. San Marino 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Belarus vs. Greece 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Bulgaria vs. Georgia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Spain vs. Turkey 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Sweden vs. Slovenia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Wales vs. North Macedonia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Kosovo vs. Switzerland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Belgium vs. Liechtenstein 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Austria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



Scotland vs. Denmark 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT



When are the next international breaks?

This is the final international break of the year. The draw for World Cup 2026 will take place on December 5, 2025, although six spots will be undecided, to be decided between March 23-31, 2026. There will be four spots available for the UEFA play-offs (for teams that finish second in their groups), while and the inter-confederation play-offs (all other confederations except Europe) will decided two other spots.