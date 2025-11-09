November international break: All (and final) World Cup qualifier games next week for UEFA
Most of the World Cup qualified nations in Europe will be decided late next week and the week after.
The final international break of the year is approaching: domestic leagues stop after this weekend as players are once again called up for their international duties, and this is a crucial one for many European players, as the World Cup qualifiers for UEFA end so far only one European team has mathematically qualified for World Cup 2026 in North America after the previous matchdays (England).
While other continents play friendlies, all eyes will be set in Europe between Thursday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 18, for the final two matchdays of the group stage. This is the schedule for international football next week:
Matchday 9
Thursday, November 13
- Norway vs. Estonia: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Armenia vs. Hungary: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Azerbaijan vs. Iceland: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- England vs. Serbia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Moldova vs. Italy: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Ireland vs. Portugal: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- France vs. Ukraine: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Andorra vs. Albania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Friday, November 14
- Finland vs. Malta: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Croatia vs. Faroe Islands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Slovakia vs. Northern Ireland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Luxembourg vs. Germany: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Gibraltar vs. Montenegro: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Poland vs. Netherlands: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Saturday, November 15
- Kazakhstan vs. Belgium: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT
- Turkey vs. Bulgaria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Liechtenstein vs. Wales: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Georgia vs. Spain: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Cyprus vs. Austria: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Romania: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Denmark vs. Belarus: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Slovenia vs. Kosovo: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Greece vs. Scotland: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Switzerland vs. Sweden: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Matchday 10
Sunday, November 16
- Hungary vs. Ireland: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT
- Portugal vs. Armenia: 15:00 CET, 14:00 GMT
- Ukraine vs. Iceland : 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Azerbaijan vs. France: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT
- Serbia vs. Latvia: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Albania vs. England: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Italy vs. Norway: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Israel vs. Moldova: 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Monday, November 17
- Malta vs. Poland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Czechia vs. Gibraltar 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Netherlands vs. Lithuania 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Germany vs. Slovakia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Northern Ireland vs. Luxembourg 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Montenegro vs. Croatia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
Tuesday, November 18
- Romania vs. San Marino 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Belarus vs. Greece 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Bulgaria vs. Georgia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Spain vs. Turkey 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Sweden vs. Slovenia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Wales vs. North Macedonia 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Kosovo vs. Switzerland 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Belgium vs. Liechtenstein 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Austria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
- Scotland vs. Denmark 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT
When are the next international breaks?
This is the final international break of the year. The draw for World Cup 2026 will take place on December 5, 2025, although six spots will be undecided, to be decided between March 23-31, 2026. There will be four spots available for the UEFA play-offs (for teams that finish second in their groups), while and the inter-confederation play-offs (all other confederations except Europe) will decided two other spots.