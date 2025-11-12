November 13: France commemorates 10th anniversary of 2015 Paris attacks

HQ

Thursday. November 13, 2025. This day, France commemorates the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, honoring the victims of the country's deadliest assaults in modern history.

The coordinated attacks, carried out by members of the Islamic State group, targeted multiple locations across the French capital, including the Bataclan concert hall, cafés, and the Stade de France. In total, 130 people were killed and over 400 injured.

France remembers its darkest night in recent history

Commemorative ceremonies will take place across Paris, with survivors, families of victims, and government officials expected to attend. The attacks deeply marked France's collective memory and reshaped its approach to national security and counterterrorism.