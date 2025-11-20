Novelists are increasingly fearful they'll be replaced by AI

HQ

As AI grows in capability, writers, artists, and all creatives are worried that their work could be replaced by cheap imitations in time built on the backbone of their creations. Novelists especially fear the coming of the AI revolution, as 85% think their future income will be negatively impacted by AI.

That's from a new study caught by Sky News, in which we also see that 51% of all novelists that took part believe that they will be replaced entirely by AI. "If it is cheaper to produce novels using AI (no advance or royalties to pay to authors, quicker production, retainment of copyright), publishers will almost inevitably choose to publish them," said Tracy Chevalier, author of Girl With A Pearl Earring.

Some respondents in the survey said they'd already found AI "imitations," of their own books. Of course, AI doesn't just do this on its own, and someone will have to direct it to ripping off an author, but the problem is that the floodgates are now open for people trying to make a quick buck off the creativity of another.

Respondents to the survey want tighter government crackdown on AI in relation to copyright laws, but some do believe AI has a future in novel creation. Editing and drafting processes can be quickly sped up by AI, but there are fears that this could remove a key essence of writing.

