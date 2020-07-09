Novaquark's Dual Universe beta kicks off in August

You're watching Advertisements

Dual Universe is a truly ambitious multiplayer online RPG, in which you can do a lot of things, including creating spaceships, buildings or full bases and cities, mining, crafting, trading or digging in a shared online world just as we reported before.

This game entered its alpha phase in 2018, offering a Sponsor Pack ($137), a Patron Pack ($205) and a Contributor Pack ($68) to those who were interested. Now after several updates, Dual Universe is finally launching off into beta.

Earlier in a post on Twitter, the developer Novaquark announced that the Beta of Dual Universe is launching on August 27th. But just as its Alpha, it is not free. Novaquark is taking a different route by going for a subscription business model. Players who want to try the Dual Universe Beta will have to pay a monthly fee "beginning at $6.99/month with three options available at launch, and with discounts at both the 6-month and 12-month plan", as the developer stated on their website.

The options are:

3 months: $20.97

6 months: $38.45

12 months: $69.90

If you still have questions or doubts, you can check the FAQ here.

According to the developer, this pricing model will continue up until after the game's official launch in 2021. If you are an Alpha backer, then Beta is free for you. However, if you are interested in getting an Alpha pack, better hurry since the developers will soon stop selling the Alpha packs.

What do you think about this strategy? Check the new trailer below.