Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dual Universe

Novaquark's Dual Universe beta kicks off in August

Dual Universe leaves its alpha stage behind for its beta counterpart and a monthly subscription fee required to play.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Dual Universe is a truly ambitious multiplayer online RPG, in which you can do a lot of things, including creating spaceships, buildings or full bases and cities, mining, crafting, trading or digging in a shared online world just as we reported before.

This game entered its alpha phase in 2018, offering a Sponsor Pack ($137), a Patron Pack ($205) and a Contributor Pack ($68) to those who were interested. Now after several updates, Dual Universe is finally launching off into beta.

Earlier in a post on Twitter, the developer Novaquark announced that the Beta of Dual Universe is launching on August 27th. But just as its Alpha, it is not free. Novaquark is taking a different route by going for a subscription business model. Players who want to try the Dual Universe Beta will have to pay a monthly fee "beginning at $6.99/month with three options available at launch, and with discounts at both the 6-month and 12-month plan", as the developer stated on their website.

The options are:

3 months: $20.97
6 months: $38.45
12 months: $69.90

If you still have questions or doubts, you can check the FAQ here.

According to the developer, this pricing model will continue up until after the game's official launch in 2021. If you are an Alpha backer, then Beta is free for you. However, if you are interested in getting an Alpha pack, better hurry since the developers will soon stop selling the Alpha packs.

What do you think about this strategy? Check the new trailer below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Dual Universe

Related texts

Dual Universe

Dual Universe
PREVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

We sat down with Novaquark to talk about their upcoming space exploration MMORPG Dual Universe.



Loading next content