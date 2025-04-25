Novak Djokovic's debut in Madrid: he doesn't see himself as one of the favourites, but "optimistic"

HQ

After resting for a few weeks, Novak Djokovic is ready to go back to the tennis court in Madrid, at the ongoing Madrid Open. His debut, as fourth seeded, will be tomorrow, Saturday, April 26, at the round of 64. Carlos Alcaraz's exit, withdrawing due to injury, forced to reschedule their side of the bracket.

Earlier this week, Djokovic was in attendance of the Laureus Sport Awards in Madrid. There, the Serbian confessed that he doesn't see himself as one of the favourites, but he is optimistic: "I don't know if I'm one of the favourites because I'm not having very good results this year. The level I'm looking for can come here or at Roland-Garros. I hope it happens here", Djokovic said to Eurosport Spain. And despite this being the first season without Federer and Nadal, him being the last of the "Big Three", Djokovic says that he still has motivation for the tournament.

'Nole' also talked about the criticism that Carlos Alcaraz receives recently from the media, due to some failings like Indian Wells or his defeat in Barcelona last week. "I don't understand it. But the atmosphere and tradition of tennis in this country is very strong. The expectation is enormous after Nadal, Moyá, Ferrero... they've all been world number ones.

But listen. He's 21, he's won four Grand Slams and many tournaments. What more do you want? You want more, but what he's done in this period is incredible."