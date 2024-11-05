Novak Djokovic won't compete in ATP Finals and closes an uneven season

HQ

Novak Djokovic won't travel to Turin this Sunday for the ATP Finals 2024, due to an injury. His presence was in doubt from the start, as he didn't have all the requirements to enter the competition. In the end, he did qualify, but today has announced on Instagram that he has suffered an injury.

"It's quite an honor to qualify for ATP Finals in Turin. I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week. Apologies to those who were planning to see me."

This puts a bitter end for this season, the first one since 2017 in which Djokovic doesn't win any Grand Slam. The 37 years old player might prefer to rest and focus on the first Grand Slam of next year, Open Australia in January 2025, with the goal of adding a 25th Grand Slam to the best track record of all time in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic started this season as the oldest No. 1 of all time, but didn't win any majour tournaments. Perhaps the silver lining was the golden medal, the only major trophy Djokovic still didn't have.

From November 10 to 17, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev will fight for the final title of the year.