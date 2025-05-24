Novak Djokovic wins 100th ATP title and breaks a rare tennis record

HQ

Novak Djokovic had been pursuing his 100th tour-level singles title for nearly a year, after a 2024 almost in blank -with the huge exception of the Gold Medal in Paris-. It finally came in a relatively easy tournament for the last of the "big three" standing, an ATP 250 in Geneva, ending right before Roland Garros kicks off next week.

But Djokovic needed it, not just to add a 100th title (which is not a record in itself, but it's a nice number), but to gain good feelings before the French Open, as before this tournament had not win in clay season this year. Djokovic, World No. 6, still had to fight really hard to beat Hubert Hurkacz, ranked 31 in the world: 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2).

Djokovic breaks a record. He is not the first player to win 100 titles in the Tour Era (he is behind Jimmy Connors, 109, and Roger Federer, 103), but he gets a rare achievement: he is the first man to win a trophy in 20 different seasons, winning every year since 2005.