Novak Djokovic vomits during match under brutal conditions in Shanghai

HQ

Novak Djokovic has reached Shanghai Masters round of 16. The Serbian came from one set down to defeat Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, in 2 hours and 45 minutes, a match that wasn't easy for any of them, as Djokovic was seen vomiting during a changeover.

The brutal weather conditions in Shanghai also seemed to cause the walkover from Jannik Sinner during his match the same day. "It's the same for every player out on the court, but it's brutal. It's brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they're playing during the day with heat, with sun, it's even more brutal."

Djokovic, 38 years old, said that "For me, biologically it's a bit more challenging to deal with it". But if he suffered it that much was also because Hanfmann didn't make things easy for the 24-Grand Slam winner. The 33-year-old German, currently ranked 150, would have been the lowest-ranked player to defeat Novak at a Masters 1000 level.

Djokovic will now face Jaume Munar in round of 16, on Tuesday at around 12:30 CET. With Jannik Sinner out of the way, do you think Djokovic is now favourite for the title?