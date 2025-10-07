Novak Djokovic survives another excruciating match and surpasses one of Federer's records

HQ

Novak Djokovic is having one of the worst tournaments, but still manages to pull through despite the terrible heat conditions in Shanghai... and perhaps something else. In his round of 32 match, he vomited several times while battling with Yannick Hanfmann, in a three-set match.

He got a similar result in the round of 16 match against Jaume Munar, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, losing the second set, which caused him to drop to the ground out of exhaustion. However, he ended up overcoming the Spaniard in two hours, 40 minutes, four minutes more than his match against Hanfmann, with several medical timeouts to treat his leg and put ice towels over his head, as humidity reached 82%.

In doing so, Djokovic sets another record as the oldest player to reach a Masters 1000 quarter-final at 38 years and 4 months, 2 months older than Federer in Shanghai 2019. He will face the Belgian Zizou Bergs on Wednesday, and after Sinner and Zverev's defeats, he remains the highest ranked player.