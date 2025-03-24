Novak Djokovic surpasses Nadal and makes history in the ATP Masters 1000 series

HQ

Novak Djokovic continues to make history and on Sunday became the tennis player with more ATP Masters 1,000 wins, dethroning Rafa Nadal. The Serbian has taken part in 501 maches in the Masters 1,000 tournament, winning 411 and losing 91 in the Tour era (since 1990). The latest, a 6-1, 7-6(1) against Camilo Ugo Carabelli to reach the fourth round.

That is one more victory than Rafa Nadal, who won 410 games and lost 90. Djokovic already suprasses him in titles: he won 40 Masters 1,000 titles, while Nadal won 36. The third one on the list, with some distance, is Roger Federer, who won 28 titles, 381 matches and lost 108.

How many Masters 1,000 tournaments are there per year?

The Masters 1,000 tournament is the second highest tournament in tennis from the ATP Tour, only behind the four Grand Slam. There are nine Masters 1,000 tournament per year: Canadian Open (Montreal and Toronto), Italian Open (Rome), Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Cincinnati Open, Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters.