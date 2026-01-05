Novak Djokovic steps away from tennis association he founded due to transparency and governance concerns

HQ

Novak Djokovic has stepped away completely from the players' association he himself founded, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), due to "ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented".

The Serbian player announced it on social media on Sunday night, explaining that his values no longer align with the current direction of the organization. "I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization".

Djokovic founded the PTPA alongside Canadian player Vasek Pospisil in 2021 to better represent the players' interests, and the organization recently declared war to the main governing bodies in tennis (ATP, WTA and the four Grand Slams) over "monopolistic control"and anti-competitive practices that "systemically abuse, silence, and exploit players to drive personal profits", with an increased prize money being one of their main targets.

PTPA says they are target of difamation

Hours after Djokovic's announcement, the PTPA responded, saying that they are "target of a coordinated defamation and witness intimidation campaign through the spreading of inaccurate and misleading narratives" to discredit their work.

Days after the PTPA filled the lawsuit against the ATP and WTA in March 2025 (that originally included the International Tennis Federation -ITF- and International Tennis Integrity Agency -ITIA-, but were later removed ), Djokovic put some distance between the PTPA and himself, although he admitted that some things "needed to change".

"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed", Djokovic said. The Serbian is now in Australia where he will play the Adelaide International before the Australian Open. The Australian Open reached a settlement with the PTPA days ago.