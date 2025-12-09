Novak Djokovic stands with Portugal at World Cup 2026 and predicts and unlikely final

HQ

Novak Djokovic attended the last Formula 1 race of the season in Abu Dhabi, where Lando Norris narrowly claimed the Formula 1 title of 2025. There, he spoke with Mohammed Adnan, a Jordanian content creator, about many things, including the upcoming football World Cup in the summer of 2026 in United States, Mexico and Canada.

The greatest tennis player of our time was asked to pick who would win the World Cup... and he made a pretty shocking prediction: Portugal will beat Mexico in the final: "I'm going to be bold... Portugal. I'm going with Portugal and they're going to beat Mexico in the final" (via ChosunBiz).

It is an unlikely final, as Opta places Portugal as the sixth nation more likely to win the World Cup, with 6.6% chances, and Mexico is ranked 13th with 1.3% chances of winning. But recently, Portugal beat Spain (the country with better chances, 17%) in the Nations League final, while Mexico will be extra motivated by playing at home (or close to home, at least, as the final will be in New Jersey).

The World Cup draw was made last Friday. Portugal is in group K and will face Uzbekistan, Colombia and the winner of the upcoming Inter-Confederation Playoff (Congo DR, Jamaica or New Caledonia). Mexico, one of the hosts, will face South Korea, South Korea and the winner of a UEFA play-off (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic or Ireland).

Who do you think will win World Cup 2026 next summer?