Novak Djokovic splits with Andy Murray after six months

Djokovic reached Indian Wells final and Australian Open semi-finals, but has struggled in 2025.

The Novak Djokovic - Andy Murray association has ended. Less than six months after the former rivals announced a partnership, with Murray (one week younger than Djokovic) stepping in as the Serbian's coach, they have announced the decision to split by mutual agreement.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together", Djokovic wrote on social media.

Their collaboration was announced last November, but did not produce good results. Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals, but was forced to retire due to pain against Alexander Zverev. Djokovic best result was reaching the Miami Open final, losing to Jakub Mensik in March. However, he has had a bad run lately, frequently losing on first round in tournaments like Madrid, Monte Carlo or Indian Wells, and missing Rome entirety.

Djokovic will confront Roland Garros from May 24 without Murray, but first he will try a less demanding tournament, a clay-court ATP 250 in Geneva. Djokovic wants to add a 100th ATP tour level title, but maybe he is running out of steam aged 37...

