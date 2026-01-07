Novak Djokovic retires from tournament but remains focused on Australian Open

HQ

Novak Djokovic announced on Monday that he would not take part in the Adelaide International, one of the warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open, worth 250 ATP points, because he is "not quite physically ready to compete". The 38-year-old announced it on social media, reassuring followers that he remains committed for Australian Open.

"My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon", Djokovic said. Last year, he reached the Australian Open semi-final, but withdrew in his match against Alexander Zverev. His last Grand Slam victory was the US Open 2023.

"I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home", added the Serbian. Djokovic won that tournament in 2023. The Adelaide International takes place between January 12-17, and players like Jack Draper, Corentin Moutet and Arthur Fils withdrew, so the top seed will by World No. 14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Australian Open runs from January 18 to February 1.