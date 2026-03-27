Novak Djokovic retires from Monte-Carlo, first time missing the tournament since 2011

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Novak Djokovic's 2026 season peaked when he reached the Australian Open final, but since then, the Serbian has been mostly inactive, likely saving strengths for the upcoming Grand Slam. The 38-year-old Serbian player has confirmed that he will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters, making it the first time he misses the Masters 1,000 tournament in Monaco since 2011.

Djokovic previously missed the ongoing Miami Open, and was eliminated from Indian Wells in round of 16, losing in three sets and a deciding tie-break ending 7-5.

The Monte-Carlo Masters, first Masters 1,000 of the clay season, will take place between April 5 and 12, with Carlos Alcaraz defending the 1,000 points that could be crutial for remaining as World No. 1. The 2026 edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will also miss Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

After withdrawing from two tournaments in a row, Djokovic's return could be in Madrid or in Rome, key tournaments to prepare physically for Roland Garros in June.