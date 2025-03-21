Novak Djokovic puts some distance with the PTPA's lawsuit, but stands that things need to change

HQ

The tennis world was rocked earlier this week when the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) issued a lawsuit against the major governing bodies of tennis worldwide, asking for better conditions (more indepencendy, security, privacy and money). This organization was founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, but it would be wrong to personalise this organization and requests on him, as the Serbian player, in fact, doesn't agree with some of the things on the lawsuit.

Asked about the topic in the press conference on his debut at Miami Open (it will surely be the talking point among all tennis players, men and women, over the next week and a half at the Masters 1,000 event) Djokovic confirmed that he is not among the 12 players that signed the letter alongside the PTPA, but not because he doesn't believe in it: "In general, I felt like I don't need to sign the letter because I want other players to step up. I've been very active in tennis politics", the 24-Grand Slam winner said (via BBC Sport).

To be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don't agree with. And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they're supposed to use in order to get the right effect.

Despite putting some distance, Djokovic stands by the demands the organization, even if he doesn't intend to cause a schism among tennis players. "I've never been a fan and supporter of division in our sport, but I've always fought for better representation and influence of and positioning of the players globally in our sport, which I think is still not where I think it should be and where most of the players think it should be, not just in terms of prize money, but in terms of many other points that have been also stated in that document."